Living environment continues to improve with tree planting program in Guangxi's village

Children walk in the field with saplings in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 20, 2019. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Six years ago, with the support of local government and Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the village began to implementing a ten-year tree planting program to improve local ecological environment. Thousands of peach, plum, pear and other fruit trees have been planted. Now, as these trees start bearing fruit, the living environment of the village continues to improve, laying a goundwork for future eco-tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo shows children water saplings on June 20, 2020 (L) and the same tree blossoming on March 10, 2024 in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Six years ago, with the support of local government and Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the village began to implementing a ten-year tree planting program to improve local ecological environment. Thousands of peach, plum, pear and other fruit trees have been planted. Now, as these trees start bearing fruit, the living environment of the village continues to improve, laying a goundwork for future eco-tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Members of the resident working team and villagers climb the mountain to plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2022. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Six years ago, with the support of local government and Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the village began to implementing a ten-year tree planting program to improve local ecological environment. Thousands of peach, plum, pear and other fruit trees have been planted. Now, as these trees start bearing fruit, the living environment of the village continues to improve, laying a goundwork for future eco-tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers and volunteers are on the way to plant trees in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2024. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Six years ago, with the support of local government and Lianjiang City in Guangdong Province, the village began to implementing a ten-year tree planting program to improve local ecological environment. Thousands of peach, plum, pear and other fruit trees have been planted. Now, as these trees start bearing fruit, the living environment of the village continues to improve, laying a goundwork for future eco-tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)