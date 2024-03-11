PHOTO / WORLD
Decorations displayed in Beirut to celebrate arrival of month of Ramadan
By Xinhua Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:35 AM
The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 
The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 
The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 
The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 