Decorations displayed in Beirut to celebrate arrival of month of Ramadan

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the decorations displayed in the streets to celebrate the arrival of the month of Ramadan in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)