92nd Houston Rodeo held in Texas

A boy rides a horse during the 92nd Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, March 9, 2024. The three-week Houston Rodeo entered its second weekend. The event not only shows the development of livestock industry in Texas but also keeps the western culture alive among the citizens. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

A girl is seen after finishing her Mutton Bustin' contest during the 92nd Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, March 9, 2024. The three-week Houston Rodeo entered its second weekend. The event not only shows the development of livestock industry in Texas but also keeps the western culture alive among the citizens. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

A family enjoys the event during the 92nd Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, March 9, 2024. The three-week Houston Rodeo entered its second weekend. The event not only shows the development of livestock industry in Texas but also keeps the western culture alive among the citizens. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Children look at pigs during the 92nd Houston Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, March 9, 2024. The three-week Houston Rodeo entered its second weekend. The event not only shows the development of livestock industry in Texas but also keeps the western culture alive among the citizens. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)