People buy dates and dried fruits before the holy month of Ramadan at an old market in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2024. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People buy dates and dried fruits before the holy month of Ramadan at an old market in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2024. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People buy dates and dried fruits before the holy month of Ramadan at an old market in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2024. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)