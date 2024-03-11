In pics: 2024 Toronto Bicycle Show and E-Bike Expo

People visit the 2024 Toronto Bicycle Show and E-Bike Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, March 10, 2024. This annual event was held here from March 8 to 10, showcasing the latest products of more than 170 exhibitors. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man checks a wheel rim during the 2024 Toronto Bicycle Show and E-Bike Expo in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, March 10, 2024. This annual event was held here from March 8 to 10, showcasing the latest products of more than 170 exhibitors. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

