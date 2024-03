Hu Says: Besieging TikTok and hunting it down is the US’ ugly behavior of seizing by force

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:37 PM

The US wants to carve up TikTok by abusing the concept of national security. The US is a superpower, but robbing others like a hooligan, I have to say that its business ethics decay faster than the country itself: Media Professional Hu Xijin