Chinese dance drama kicks off 2-week US tour

The Kennedy Center in Washington DC witnessed the debut performance of the Chinese modern dance drama Dongpo: Life in Poems, marking the commencement of its two-week tour in the US with a total of eight shows scheduled.

Revolving around the story of Chinese luminary Su Shi, also known as Su Dongpo, one of the most important cultural figures in Chinese history, the drama presents Chinese aesthetics through music, dance, poetry, and paintings, while also blending traditional Chinese cultural elements such as calligraphy, stone carving, operas, and Tai Chi.Guests from different sectors attended the pre-show reception, including Chinese embassy minister Jing Quan and China Arts and Entertainment Group Chairman Li Jinsheng. Over 1,500 audience members witnessed the performance.Jing expressed that the poetry and humanity embodied in Su's works are precious cultural heritages belonging to all humanity, adding that Dongpo: Life in Poems narrates the creative transformation and development of traditional Chinese culture through dance.According to Jing, this tour is a practical measure in implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries during their summit in San Francisco."I believe it will improve mutual understanding and learning between Chinese and Western civilizations. Art can serve as a bridge. Dongpo: Life in Poems opens up a new chapter in the cultural exchanges between our two countries," Jing remarked.Alicia Adams, vice president of International Programming and Dance at the Kennedy Center, described the production as an incredibly imaginative work and expressed hope for further promotion of cultural exchanges between the US and China.Following its Kennedy Center run, the dance performance will hold three more shows before heading to New York for four performances at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center from March 15 to 17.Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of the American Dance Festival, noted that the show will undoubtedly mesmerize audiences in New York."Performances representing high-quality cultural products like Dongpo: Life in Poems help Chinese culture gain international recognition," Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at China's Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration, told the Global Times on Monday."The popularity of such performances in the US demonstrates a wide cultural consensus between the two countries. Only with shared cultural consensus can comprehensive political and economic agreements be achieved between China and the US," Sun added.Jointly created by the China Oriental Performing Arts Group Co Ltd (COPAG) and the Meishan Song and Dance Theatre, the production is led by choreographer, dancer, painter, and visual artist Shen Wei, whose work includes choreographing the opening segment at the 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony.Dongpo: Life in Poems is an annual project of COPAG under the "Chinese Charm" brand. This collaboration with the American Dance Festival aims to showcase high-quality modern dance representing Chinese aesthetics to US audiences.Since 2009, the "Chinese Charm" brand has dispatched over 40 productions from more than 30 Chinese art groups to perform over 600 shows in major countries in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania.Previously, COPAG has presented various works at the Kennedy Center, including symphony concerts, ethnic music concerts, ethnic dance dramas, and ethnic instrumental dramas.