Celebration of Dragon-Head-Raising Festival held in Shanghai

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 11, 2024 11:26 PM

People performed a dragon dance on March 11 to celebrate the Longtaitou Festival in Sanlin Town of Pudong New Area, East China's Shanghai Municipality. The day falls on the second day of the second lunar month, also known as China’s Dragon-Head-Raising Festival. Many adults also lifted their children to touch the dragon head and pull its whiskers, while praying for good luck in the New Year.