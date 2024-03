People’s democracy in practice: Discover how NPC deputies create a motion echoing the people’s voices

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 12, 2024 12:24 AM

Before heading to Beijing for the Two Sessions, Li Dandan was busy drafting a motion. As an NPC deputy, one of her tasks is to submit motions in a bid to improve people's livelihoods. Watch the video to see how Li conceived a motion that echoes people's voices.