18th Annual Arizona Dragon Boat Festival held in Tempe, US

Participants compete on the Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona, the United States, March 23, 2024. The 18th Annual Arizona Dragon Boat Festival, hosted by Arizona Dragon Boat Association, was held on March 23 and 24. (Photo by Sui Xuguang/Xinhua)

