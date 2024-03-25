In pics: New Orleans Airshow

People watch the aerobatics show during the New Orleans Airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, the United States, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform in the sky during the New Orleans Airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, the United States, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

People take pictures of the aircraft during the New Orleans Airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, the United States, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform in the sky during the New Orleans Airshow at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, the United States, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)