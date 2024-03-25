A woman rides her horse on a horse-beauty parade during the celebration of the traditional "Tudorita" holiday, also known as the Easter of Horses, in Targoviste, 80 km north of Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2024. Easter of Horses is celebrated by the local Bulgarian community and symbolizes the start of agricultural work in the new year. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

People in horse driven carts participate in a horse beauty parade during the celebration of the traditional "Tudorita" holiday, also known as the Easter of Horses, in Targoviste, 80 km north of Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2024. Easter of Horses is celebrated by the local Bulgarian community and symbolizes the start of agricultural work in the new year. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A man poses with horses during the celebration of the traditional "Tudorita" holiday, also known as the Easter of Horses, in Targoviste, 80 km north of Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2024. Easter of Horses is celebrated by the local Bulgarian community and symbolizes the start of agricultural work in the new year. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman and her child interact with a horse during the celebration of the traditional "Tudorita" holiday, also known as the Easter of Horses, in Targoviste, 80 km north of Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2024. Easter of Horses is celebrated by the local Bulgarian community and symbolizes the start of agricultural work in the new year. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)