Aftermath of earthquake in Tambak village of Bawean Island, Indonesia

A man walks past a damaged mosque in Tambak village of Bawean Island, East Java, Indonesia, March 24, 2024. An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia's province of East Java on Friday without triggering a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

A damaged house is pictured after earthquake in Tambak village of Bawean Island, East Java, Indonesia, March 24, 2024. An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia's province of East Java on Friday without triggering a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)