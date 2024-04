Spring view of Guangxi, S China

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows a view of Santang Town, Xingning District of Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A drone photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows a countryside view at Liban Village in Laibin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Fan Shaoguang/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a tractor to plough the field in Sanmu Village, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 18, 2024. (Photo by Tan Kaixing/Xinhua)

Villagers work in a pear orchard in Menghua Village, Longsheng County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Wei Jiyang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows a view of the Shimen Village in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liao Guangfu/Xinhua)