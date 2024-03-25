County in Sichuan rolls out policies to boost tourism

This photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows blooming pear flowers and residences of local people in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Danba County has rolled out policies to support the development of the homestay industry and accelerate the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows blooming pear trees and residences of local people in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Danba County has rolled out policies to support the development of the homestay industry and accelerate the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A man poses for photos at a homestay in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024. Danba County has rolled out policies to support the development of the homestay industry and accelerate the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A tourist adjusts Tibetan attire before a photo session at a hamlet in Danba County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2024. Danba County has rolled out policies to support the development of the homestay industry and accelerate the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)