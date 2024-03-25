Holi Festival celebrated in Nepal

Girls smeared with colored powder take selfies during the celebration of the Holi Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 24, 2024. Holi, the festival of colors, marks the beginning of the spring season. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People smear colored powder on each other's faces during the celebration of the Holi Festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 24, 2024. Holi, the festival of colors, marks the beginning of the spring season. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A girl celebrates the Holi Festival at the Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 24, 2024. Holi, the festival of colors, marks the beginning of the spring season. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman is seen during the celebration of the Holi Festival at the Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 24, 2024. Holi, the festival of colors, marks the beginning of the spring season. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)