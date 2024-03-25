PHOTO / CHINA
Train runs amid blooming flowers near Juyongguan section of Great Wall
By Xinhua Published: Mar 25, 2024 09:56 AM
A train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

