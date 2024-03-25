PHOTO / CHINA
Visitors enjoy beauty of blooming rapeseed flowers in Jiangsu
By Global Times Published: Mar 25, 2024 07:12 PM
Visitors enjoyed the golden yellow beauty of the blooming rapeseed flowers on March 24 during a spring village tour in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photos: CFP

