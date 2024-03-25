Justine Triet shares female perspectives in cinema at Beijing premiere

Photo: Screenshot from the website

Justine Triet's acclaimed legal drama Anatomy of a Fall, winner of the Palme d'Or, is poised to hit theaters in the Chinese mainland this Friday.The film, co-written and directed by Triet, depicts the intricacies of a relationship breakdown through extensive courtroom scenes. It features a strong, career-driven female lead accused of contributing to her husband's demise.At the film's premiere in Beijing, Triet shared her insights on the role of feminism in the film industry. Emphasizing the necessity of female perspectives in filmmaking, she noted, "The identity of being a female is indispensable in creating films."Explaining further, Triet highlighted the unique value that a female protagonist brings to the narrative. "This film revolves around a female protagonist, whose perspective shapes the story, adding depth and authenticity," she stated.Echoing Triet's sentiments, Professor Dai Jinhua from Peking University underscored the importance of female directors in accurately portraying gender dynamics. "Only through the lens of a female director can such issues be authentically depicted," Dai remarked.Triet's success follows in the footsteps of Greta Gerwig, whose blockbuster Barbie shattered box-office records. With a string of global film awards under her belt, including an Oscar nomination for Best Director, Triet joins the ranks of esteemed women filmmakers making waves in the industry.The premiere of Anatomy of a Fall sparked discussions on Chinese social media about female perspectives in filmmaking. This also mirrors a trend in China, where the emergence of female filmmakers has been notable in recent years.For example, Chinese comedian-turned-director Jia Ling solidifies her status as a leading female director in China with her Spring Festival hits Hi Mom! and YOLO. Both films center on female protagonists, offering nuanced portrayals of their journeys and growth.Global Times