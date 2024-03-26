Global Community of Shared Future Research Yearbook 2021 released

Photo:Courtesy of CUC

The Global Community of Shared Future Research Yearbook 2021 was launched at the Communication University of China (CUC) in Beijing on Friday.The yearbook, compiled by the Research Institute of Global Community of Shared Future at the CUC, gathers hot topics in domestic and international research into the global community of shared future. It delves into the origins, theoretical implications, and dissemination paths of the concept, representing a comprehensive study of the idea.The launch event not only marks the debut of this yearbook series but also provides an important platform for scholars worldwide to deeply discuss and exchange ideas related to the concept of a global community of shared future.As the first comprehensive annual report in China to systematically summarize academic achievements related to the concept of a global community of shared future, the book aims to bring together and showcase scholars' in-depth research and discussions on the concept in various fields such as economics and management.During the final stage of the event, participants focused on discussing how to expand the scope of cooperation and prospects for the future.Li Huailiang, dean of the Institute for a Community with Shared Future, expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with more partners, as well as working together to promote and deepen understanding of the concept of a global community of shared future, while injecting new impetus into global development.Global Times