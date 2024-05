China's Shenzhou-17 crew hold a handover ceremony with the Shenzhou-18 crew and transfer the operation of the space station to the latter on April 28, 2024. The three astronauts -Tang Hongbo (3rd from left), Tang Shengjie (2nd from left) and Jiang Xinlin (1st from left) - will return to the Dongfeng landing site in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 30. Photo: VCG