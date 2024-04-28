Culture Beat: Gallery Weekend Beijing to open in May

The 8th Gallery Weekend Beijing features 20 galleries and 4 non-profit organizations.Photo: Courtesy of Gallery Weekend Beijing

Over 30 galleries and institutions will attend the year 2024's Gallery Weekend Beijing from May 24 to June 2, an event that mainly takes place in Beijing's iconic 798 art zone and other key spots across the city.Since its establishment, the foundation of Gallery Weekend Beijing is to base locally and look internationally. This year's main section will continue its cutting-edge and open exhibitor lineup, which includes 20 galleries and four nonprofit organizations. While showing the mature foundation of the region, it will not forget to highlight its new strength.As the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, the public art section will focus on exploring the close connection between sports and culture and art with unique special projects: Both the Olympic Games and art are closely related to public life and have positive and unlimited social potential.In this section, Chinese artist Qiu Zhijie will launch a special project of "Poetry Marathon," which continues his project to collect poetry from all people, and use humanistic care to pay tribute to the spirit of fair participation, firm belief and self-transcendence in the marathon.The poetry marathon project aims to extend contemporary art from traditional spaces to wider public areas, stimulate the public's imagination and dual enthusiasm for the connection between sports and contemporary art, and call for a wider public to participate in this project.Yang Jialin, project director of Gallery Weekend Beijing, mentioned that, "Looking back, the number of our participating galleries has expanded from 18 to more than 30 since 2017. Over the past eight years, Gallery Weekend Beijing has continued to build a long-term, independent exhibition platform and communication mechanism for galleries and nonprofit organizations. At the same time, its positioning as Beijing local has allowed Gallery Weekend Beijing to deeply participate in the development of Beijing's contemporary art."