30 theatrical works highlight May Performance Season

Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Performance & Arts Group

The Beijing Performance & Arts Group published its upcoming May Performance Season on Friday in Beijing. In the next month, the group will stage 30 theatrical works for nearly 80 performances in 18 theaters.In occasion of the 15th anniversary of the group’s founding, on May 27th, a high-level forum will be held, inviting industry experts, artist representatives, senior media commentators, and audiences to review the group’s 15-year glorious path and look forward to the industry’s future.Dong Ning, deputy general manager of the Beijing Performance & Arts Group, stated in an interview that “The May Performance Season demonstrates the fruitful results the group has achieved on the road to original high-quality creation. On the stage, we always insist on creating works that carry a distinctive Beijing-style. In the future, the group will continue to delve into high-quality creations and contribute to the construction of the capital of performing arts.”The season will see a number of the group’s signature works including dance dramas, children’s plays and Hebei bangzi or Hebei Opera, the main type of drama in North China’s Hebei Province.The play Guijie will premiere at Nanluo Theater from May 3rd to 5th. The play revolves around Guijie, a street in Beijing renowned for its nightlife and dining options. Inspired by real-life events, the play includes four touching stories that young people are sure to appreciate.Global Times