On April 28, 2024, in the Thomas Cup, the top-ranked men's doubles pair from China, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, known as the "Liang-Wang combination," defeated the Canadian pair of Kevin Lee and Alexander Lindeman with scores of 21-9, 21-18. In a post-match interview, Liang and Wang expressed their determination to maintain their world-class performance and strategic readiness as they prepare to face the formidable South Korean team. (Photo: Cui Meng/GT)