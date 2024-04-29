Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center inaugurated in south China

A lion dance performance is staged at the inauguration ceremony of the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024. Housing the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center, and the Guangdong Literature Hall, the art center was inaugurated on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A drone show is staged around the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024.

A light show is staged at the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024.

A light show is staged at the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 28, 2024.