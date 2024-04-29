Zangke River bridge completes closure in Guizhou, SW China

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The closure of the bridge, featuring a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, has been successfully completed on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The closure of the bridge, featuring a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, has been successfully completed on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The closure of the bridge, featuring a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, has been successfully completed on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The closure of the bridge, featuring a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters, has been successfully completed on Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)