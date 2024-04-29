Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center to open on May 1

An aerial drone photo shows the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center under construction in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2022. Housing the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center, and the Guangdong Literature Hall, the art center will open to the public on May 1, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the Bai'etan Greater Bay Area Art Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 26, 2024. Housing the Guangdong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center, and the Guangdong Literature Hall, the art center will open to the public on May 1, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

