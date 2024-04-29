PHOTO / CHINA
Puyuan Fashion Week kicks off in Zhejiang, E China
By Xinhua Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:04 AM
A model presents a creation during the Puyuan Fashion Week in Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. The five-day Puyuan Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, embracing the theme Weaving a Wise Future under the guiding principle that Knitting is Fashion.(Photo: Xinhua)

