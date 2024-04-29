Puyuan Fashion Week kicks off in Zhejiang, E China

A model presents a creation during the Puyuan Fashion Week in Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. The five-day Puyuan Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, embracing the theme "Weaving a Wise Future" under the guiding principle that "Knitting is Fashion."(Photo: Xinhua)

Models present creations during the Puyuan Fashion Week in Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. The five-day Puyuan Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, embracing the theme "Weaving a Wise Future" under the guiding principle that "Knitting is Fashion."(Photo: Xinhua)