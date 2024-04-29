Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, E China

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024. Paying tribute to the elegant aesthetics of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the heyday of ancient Chinese art, while combing modern elements, the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province offers an immersive cultural travel experience to visitors, ranging from Hanfu fashion shows to themed markets, concerts and sports games.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member removes garbage from water at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024.

A boy interacts with a black swan at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024.

An actor performs at the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2024.