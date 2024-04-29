PHOTO / WORLD
Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo
By Xinhua Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:26 AM
Children wait for the competition of the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024. Naki Sumo is a traditional ceremony performed as a prayer for healthy growth.(Photo: Xinhua)

Sumo wrestlers hold children during the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024.

Sumo wrestlers hold children during the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024.

Sumo wrestlers hold children during the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024.

