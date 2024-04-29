Children wait for the competition of the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024. Naki Sumo is a traditional ceremony performed as a prayer for healthy growth.(Photo: Xinhua)

Sumo wrestlers hold children during the Naki Sumo Crying Baby Contest in Tokyo, Japan, on April 28, 2024. Naki Sumo is a traditional ceremony performed as a prayer for healthy growth.(Photo: Xinhua)

