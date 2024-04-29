People write signs of gratitude on tents in Gaza Strip

A boy stands next to a tent with signs of gratitude in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on April 27, 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are spreading on campuses across the United States as the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza continues. In the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, people write signs of gratitude towards those students on tents.(Photo: Xinhua)

