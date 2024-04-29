Orthodox priests, believers celebrate upcoming Orthodox Palm Sunday

Orthodox priests attend a religious service at the Patriarchal Cathedral after the Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest, Romania, April 27, 2024. Hundreds of Orthodox priests and believers walked through Romania's capital to celebrate the upcoming Orthodox Palm Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An Orthodox believer attends a religious service at the Patriarchal Cathedral after the Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest, Romania, April 27, 2024. Hundreds of Orthodox priests and believers walked through Romania's capital to celebrate the upcoming Orthodox Palm Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An Orthodox priest carries a palm branch during the Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest, Romania, April 27, 2024. Hundreds of Orthodox priests and believers walked through Romania's capital to celebrate the upcoming Orthodox Palm Sunday.(Photo: Xinhua)