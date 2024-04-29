Kenya allocates 30 mln USD for flood response as death toll reaches 70

Residents of a slum who were displaced by floods wait for relief supplies at a primary school in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 28, 2024. Kenya has allocated 4 billion shillings (about 30 million U.S. dollars) for immediate response to the devastating flooding caused by heavy rains in several parts of the country, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Kenya has allocated 4 billion shillings (about 30 million U.S. dollars) for immediate response to the devastating flooding caused by heavy rains in several parts of the country, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Friday.The government has intensified efforts to mitigate disasters resulting from the ongoing enhanced rains and floods, despite the meteorological department's warning of continued heavy rainfall for the next three days, Gachagua said.Since the onset of the heavy rainfall, 70 people have lost their lives, 22 have been injured and eight are missing, according to Gachagua. He added that 131,179 people have been affected by the rains, with contingency plans in place to enhance the coordination of the emergency response."We are in discussions with the National Treasury, and we are trying to put up 4 billion shillings as an emergency fund. The National Youth Service will be facilitated to resettle the displaced families, unblock drains and waterways, and handle the spilling dams," Gachagua said during a meeting in Nairobi to review emergency response actions related to the ongoing flood situation across the country.In addition to the loss of lives, cattle and food crops, the heavy rains have destroyed roads and bridges across the country, disconnecting some areas from the rest of the country. Gachagua said that the National Disaster Response Center will be open 24 hours to monitor the situation, with several interventions already made for an immediate response to the rain's havoc.Other interventions include the resettlement of displaced families, restoration of washed-away bridges, repair of critical infrastructure, activation of the National Disaster Response Center and distribution of food, non-food and pharmaceutical items to affected families. Kenyans have been advised to be vigilant for potential floods and flash floods as rain intensifies in the coming days.The Kenya Meteorological Department advised people living in landslide-prone areas within central and western Kenya to be cautious to avert dangerous situations. Heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the country over the next three days, with parts of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin and the Coast receiving more than 40mm of rain until Sunday, although this is expected to decrease afterward.During the meeting attended by development partners, local investors and senior government officials, Gachagua urged Kenyans to exercise caution and take responsibility for their own lives. He called on those living in areas prone to landslides and near dams to relocate to safer grounds.