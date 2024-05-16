Cambodia: Ambassador meets with ACC chief

Cambodian Ambassador to China Soeung Rathchavy (right) and ACC Secretary-General Shi Zhongjun Photo: Courtesy of the ACC

Cambodian Ambassador to China Soeung Rathchavy paid a visit to the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) on Monday, with an aim to strengthen ­cooperation with China.ACC Secretary-General Shi Zhongjun welcomed Ambassador Rathchavy on her first visit to the ACC after her assumption of office, and expressed appreciation to the Cambodian side for the firm and sustained support to the ACC.Shi briefed Ambassador Rathchavy on the latest efforts and the work plan of the ACC in promoting ASEAN-China cooperation in 2024.He also stressed that the ACC looks forward to working with the Cambodian side to explore more cooperation in such areas as trade, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, so as to add more strength to a steady growth of ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership.Ambassador Rathchavy stressed the importance of mutual understanding and appreciation between the two sides, and expected the ACC to further play its crucial bridging and facilitating role in bringing the peoples from both the ­ASEAN and China closer, especially under the ­framework of the ASEAN-­China and Cambodia-China Year of People-to-people ­Exchanges.She reaffirmed the Cambodian Embassy's willingness and readiness to support and collaborate with the ACC in the latter's future endeavors.