France: Orleans piano competition in Shanghai

Officials attend the event at the Shanghai City Concert Hall in Shanghai on May 10, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai Conservatory of Music

A China-France cultural exchange event was held on May 10 at the prestigious Shanghai City Concert Hall, aiming to forge stronger bonds between China and France through the universal language of music and to foster collaborative efforts between the two countries.Dignitaries from both China and France graced the occasion, including Joan Valadou, the French Consul General in Shanghai, and Isabella Vasilotta, artistic director of the Orleans international piano competition.At its core was the Shanghai leg of the Orleans competition, which echoed with the melodies of both celebration and anticipation. As 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of this prestigious competition, its ties with China have grown even stronger over the decades.The stage has welcomed numerous Chinese pianists over the years, symbolizing the enduring cultural exchange between the two nations.A particularly poignant moment arose when Wilhem Latchoumia, the 2006 champion of the Orleans competition, and now a judge for the 2024 event, received accolades from Yang Liqing, the former president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.Organizers are optimistic about the future of the Orleans competition, eagerly anticipating the discovery of new musical gems and the emergence of exceptional piano talents in the years ahead.