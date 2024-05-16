Convenient services enable ‘digital farmland’ to create a new ‘prosperous’ landscape

Rainbow Party member service team inspects smart power equipment.

“If you have any electricity related issues, please call us anytime and we will be happy to serve you!” On May 15, the State Grid Shandong Wenshang County Power Supply Company invited a Rainbow Party member service team to enter the farm of Rong Weizhen, a major grain grower in Yuanzhuang Township, to conduct inspections on the customer’s smart power devices.In recent years, Wenshang County has promoted the development of smart farmlands. As of the end of 2023, a total of 793,200 mu（52,880 hectares）of high standard farmland had been built, including 26,000 mu（1,733 hectares）of advanced "digital farmland," had been cultivated. The cultivation of "digital farmland" is no longer based on experience and labor, but on the effective application of smart tools, online monitoring and analyses of data such as soil moisture, insects and seedling conditions.Different from the past, the application of intelligent devices has new demands on power supply. In order to provide a safe and reliable power supply for agricultural development, the State Grid Shandong Wenshang County Power Supply Company focuses on the provision of power guarantee services through the construction of key "digital farmland" projects and the "one-stop" services for customers.The company conducted a comprehensive inspection of 110 10kV power supply lines and 1588 transformers related to agricultural irrigation in the county through various means, such as manual line inspection, unmanned aerial vehicle autonomous inspection, and online monitoring on digital monitoring platform, to detect and eliminate defects and hidden dangers. At the same time, it also follows the grid management model of "people working in the grid, services finished in the grid," and organizes Rainbow Party member service teams to enter the fields, to inspect power equipment for farmers in the jurisdiction, check the safety and reliability of agricultural electricity, and provide support for agricultural production.“The power supply service has been delivered directly to the farmland. I have planted more than 2,000 mu （133 hectares）of land, and I have never worried about electricity. Your company is awesome!” Rong said.

Rainbow Communist Party Member Service Team agents sign in to start an inspection of the local agricultural electricity supply.



