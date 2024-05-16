South Korea: Exhibition showcases intangible cultural heritage

A visitor tastes traditional Korean snacks at the exhibition on May 16, 2024. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

"The Culture of Food in Four Seasons" China-Korea Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Exhibition kicked off at the Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai on Thursday, showing visitors the histories, traditions, and cultures of some ICH food in South Korea and East China's Jiangsu Province.The exhibition mainly highlights South Korea's national-level ICHs pastry making and Makgeolli (alcoholic beverage) making, as well as Jiangsu's provincial-level ICH Qinhuai River (Confucius Temple) traditional-flavor snacking, according to the co-organizer the Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai."We hope that this exhibition will be an opportunity for the public to have a deeper understanding of the ICHs of Chinese and Korean cuisines," said the center's director Kang Yong-min at the exhibition on Thursday."We are looking forward to the attention and support of both the Chinese and Korean visitors," Kang said.At the exhibition, visitors can take a closer look at the methods and representative tools of making Korean-style teas, alcoholic drinks, and pastries, and know about some main types and brewing conditions of Korean alcohol drinks.Also, through models, pictures, and videos at the exhibition, visitors are able to learn about "Qinhuai eight must," several typical snacks in areas the by Qinhuai River in Jiangsu's capital Nanjing, and some other local food of the city.The exhibition is jointly held by the center and the Nanjing-based Qinhuai Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum. It is scheduled to run until June 29.