A land of magnifcent natural scenery and unique folk culture

Locals ride horses in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang in winter.Photo: VCG

The ratings of popular miniseries To the Wonder, which describes life in Altay Prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have been soaring since its premiere on CCTV.The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk culture depicted in the series attracted many viewers and triggered a tourism boom in Altay.The Altay Prefecture is famous for its spectacular natural scenery and its abundance of resources, which have always attracted a large number of tourists since the premiere of the drama.Fei Fei, a publicity official with the Altay bureau of culture, sports, radio, television and tourism told the Global Times that the number of tourists in the Altay Prefecture has grown significantly since the series aired. She said that tourists from the Chinese mainland, in particular, showed great interest in the Altay scenery and folk culture shown in the mini-series.Since the release of To the Wonder on May 5, Altay homestay bookings continued to increase on many platforms. According to data from Fliggy Travel Service, searches for Altay travel have increased by more than five times since the series was released. The number of air ticket bookings to Altay has increased by more than 50 percent, and the number of car rental bookings has increased by nearly 100 percent from last week."The beautiful landscapes of the Kanas Lake and Hemu village shown in the series have become popular destinations for many tourists to check in during their holidays," Fei Fei said.The Altay Prefecture not only includes three nationally renowned 5A-level tourist attractions, including Kanas, Keketuohai Geopark, and the Baisha Lake, but it is also an excellent resort for ice and snow tourism.In addition, the ice and snow resources in the Altay Prefecture are a major feature of its tourism industry. Known as the "Snow Capital of China," Altay enjoys prolonged winters, which allow for a longer ski-ing season.Staff from the Industrial Publicity and Promotion Section of the Altay Prefecture told the Global Times that the natural landscape of the Altay Prefecture is particularly Traveling through the Snowy Forest and the three major ski resorts of Jiangjun Mountain, Cocoto Sea, and Jikprin, the winter in Altay can satisfy your endless imagination of winter," Fei Fei added.Staf from the Industrial Publicity and Promotion Section of the Altay Prefecture told the Global Times that the natural landscape of the Altay Prefecture is particularly charming. From snow-capped mountains to vast grasslands, from rippling blue lakes to winding rivers, every place exudes the magical charm of nature. Kanas Lake, one of the most beautiful lakes in China, is a destination particularly favored by tourists. The geographical location of the Altay Prefecture has created a unique natural landscape. The nights in Altay are longer and the sky is darker, providing better conditions for observing the fascinating aurora borealis.The rich folk culture of the Altay Prefecture stands out as a major attraction within its tourism sector. With many ethnic groups calling this region home, each possesses unique cultural traditions and customs. Visitors have opportunities to immerse themselves in the vibrant local ethnic tradition by savoring authentic local cuisine, and enjoying performances of traditional songs and dances. Such cultural experiences allow tourists to have an in-depth understanding of the local cultural heritage while enjoying the surrounding scenery.The cultural and tourism industry development center of Altay stated that Altay will continue to enhance the development and protection of tourism resources in the future, andimprove the quality of tourism services in the six aspects of "food, accommodation, transportation, travel, shopping and entertainment." At the same time, new business formats such as "sports plus tourism" and "study plus tourism" will be cultivated to meet the diversified needs of tourists."Using this successful experience as a driving force, we will continue to increase infrastructure investment, optimize public services, and create a comfortable environment for tourists," it stated.The local media center has released an official travel guide to attract tourists to experience the beauty of the same filming location of To the Wonder first-hand. The guide states that visitors can ride horses on the grassland, have picnics, try making metal wire crafts, and participate in bonfire parties. In addition, Altay also offers specialty dairy products such as milk tofu. These activities and delicious dishes make Altay an ideal travel destination."In order to further consolidate and enhance the popularity of the area, the Altay Prefectureal Culture and Tourism Bureau plans to take a series of measures. We will use the attention brought by To the Wonder to carry out multi-level promotional activities to attract a larger number of potential Tourists," said Fei Fei.According to the Altay Municipal People's Government, the city has prepared a special gift package for tourists visiting Altay City after the broadcast of To the Wonder. This package includes discounts on dishes at local restaurants, special rates on hotel accommodations listed in the city's hotel directory, and reduced prices of various scenic spots throughout the year. Additionally, the government has made available travel and food guides to help tourists plan their visit and enjoy their stay in Altay.