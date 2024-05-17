Original musical ‘Light and Shadow’ unveiled in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of 'Light and Shadow' crew team

The musical Light and Shadow has been unveiled in Beijing. During a press conference, all the cast and creative team of the crew attended to share behind-the-scenes stories with more than 200 audience members, and to preview eight arias in the show.Set against the backdrop of the inner workings of star-making in the entertainment industry, Light and Shadow's story follows the tragic and joyful destinies of two teenagers through 30 original music tracks in a variety of styles.At the press conference, the creative team used terms such as "growth," "rebirth" and "beginner's heart" to outline the texture of the entire musical. Director Guo Zhen said that the script has been carefully polished over three years, from small incidents to large industries, and finally presents a version full of substance.The music creation for Light and Shadow was led by renowned music producer Liu Xuandou. The music style is mainly pop, integrating hip-hop and electronic music as well as other elements, and aiming to bring a new musical theater experience to the audience. At the press conference, the actors sang a number of arias from the show, revealing the charm of its diverse music styles.The stage design is also unique, integrating elements such as spatial staggering to bring the audience an immersive theater viewing experience. The show will premiere at the Erqi Theater in Beijing from June 7 to 9, and will then tour in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou and other cities.