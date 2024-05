Mentally disabled people get training, job opportunities at Bakery in Nanjing

Fu Fu takes packaged bread to shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024. Located in the Xinjiekou commercial area in dontown Nanjing, Amity Bakery is not only known for its delicious bread and pastries but also for its remarkable workforce, two-thirds of whom are individuals with intellectual disabilities.(Photo: Xinhua)

Fu Fu places packaged cakes on the shelves at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

Fu Fu (R) and his colleague Xiaomeng make sandwiches at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

Fu Fu (1st R) and his colleagues pack up bread at Amity Bakery in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)