Zhejiang's national wetland park makes efforts to improve ecological environment

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a tourist boat at the Baita Lake national wetland park in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Baita Lake national wetland park has implemented ecological restoration projects to improve the wetland ecological environment and promote the harmonious co-existence between man and nature.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a worker collecting floating objects on a boat at the Baita Lake national wetland park in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Baita Lake national wetland park has implemented ecological restoration projects to improve the wetland ecological environment and promote the harmonious co-existence between man and nature.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a view of the Baita Lake national wetland park in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Baita Lake national wetland park has implemented ecological restoration projects to improve the wetland ecological environment and promote the harmonious co-existence between man and nature.(Photo: Xinhua)

