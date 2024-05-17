Bun Festival starts in Hong Kong

This photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a gong-strike ceremony marking the start of a bun scrambling competition during the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau island, Hong Kong, south China. The Bun Festival, one of Hong Kong's most colorful cultural celebration events, has been on China's national list of intangible cultural heritage since 2011. For residents of Cheung Chau, this is an important annual event.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows a bun scrambling competition during the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau island, Hong Kong, south China. The Bun Festival, one of Hong Kong's most colorful cultural celebration events, has been on China's national list of intangible cultural heritage since 2011. For residents of Cheung Chau, this is an important annual event. This year's Bun Festival started on May 12 and will last until May 16.(Photo: Xinhua)

