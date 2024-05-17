An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows a worker from Sanya Haichang Animal Conservation Center feeding the short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. The recently rescued short-finned pilot whale "Haitang" recovers good in Sanya and is expected to be released into ocean within May based on weather and sea conditions, according to experts.(Photo: Xinhua)

