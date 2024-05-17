Traditional Mongolian ethnic culture promoted at schools in NE China

Students practice Mongolian wrestling at a middle school in Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 15, 2024. Fuxin has stepped up efforts in protection and inheritance of traditional Mongolian ethnic culture by offering students various lessons such as horse-head fiddle and Mongolian dance, etc. to help bring new vitality to traditional ethnic culture.(Photo: Xinhua)

Teacher Wu Fulin teaches a student to practice horse-head fiddle at a primary school in Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 15, 2024.

Teacher Han Jun (C) instructs students on Mongolian wrestling at a middle school in Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 15, 2024.

Teacher Wu Fulin and an inheritor of horse-head fiddle instruct students to practice horse-head fiddle at a primary school in Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 15, 2024.