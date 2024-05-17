PHOTO / WORLD
People attend service to celebrate Buddha's birthday in Seoul
By Xinhua Published: May 17, 2024 09:50 AM
People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)


 
People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)


 