People attend service to celebrate Buddha's birthday in Seoul

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a service to celebrate Buddha's birthday at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2024.(Photo: Xinhua)