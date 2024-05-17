People refresh themselves amid heat wave in Mexico City

A man refreshes himself at a fountain in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 15, 2024. According to the National Meteorological Service of Mexico, the new round of heat wave ends this week but temperature will remain above 40 degree Celsius in many states. (Photo: Xinhua)

