‘PV-Storage-Charging’ Integrated Microgrid Connected to the Grid Supports FAYN’s Green Development in Nanjing

On May 15, officials from the State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company visited the Nanjing FAYN Piston Ring Co, Ltd (FAYN), Lishui district, Nanjing, to inspect the "PV-storage-charging" integrated intelligent microgrid, aiming to ensure the flawless operation of all equipment and guarantee uninterrupted production for the company.This integrated intelligent microgrid functions akin to a small-scale power system that generates renewable power through PV equipment, regulates power with energy storage devices, and adjusts power supply and demand via charging posts with flexible loads. Thanks to an energy management system, the microgrid can achieve self-control, protection and management, securing continuous power supply within the area.Since 2021, under the guidance of the State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company for green and energy-saving transformation, FAYN has replaced the traditional energy sources for production and daily necessities with electricity to ensure all-electric plants. This initiative has boosted the company's production speed and efficiency by nearly 30%. Moreover, collaborative efforts have been made to create an energy efficiency management system enabling real-time monitoring of electricity, water and gas consumption data for various equipment, which supports the company in scientific energy use with higher efficiency and lower cost.

The State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company has also recommended FAYN to construct a 4.79-megawatt PV power station, and install 10 60-kilowatt fast charging posts and two 7-kilowatt slow charging posts. Together with the energy efficiency management system, an effective energy complementary network will take shape, securing stable power supply during peak electricity consumption hours while significantly improving the safety and stability of the power grid.In April of this year, FAYN's 2-megawatt/6-megawatt-hour user-side energy storage station went into operation. Supported by four key factors - PV, energy storage, charging posts and an energy efficiency management system, the first user-side intelligent microgrid in Lishui district was successfully established.Since it was connected to the grid, the microgrid has provided 7.16 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to saving 2,348 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 7,138 tons. This has led to a reduction in energy consumption costs by 2.24 million yuan($0.31 million).