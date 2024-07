An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2024 shows Eld's deer in Savannakhet Province of Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 20, 2024 shows Eld's deer in Savannakhet Province of Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 20, 2024 shows Eld's deer in Savannakhet Province of Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 20, 2024 shows Eld's deer in Savannakhet Province of Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)