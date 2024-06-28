PHOTO / BIZ
Browsing new technology
By
Li Hao

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.

Li Hao
Published: Jun 28, 2024 10:12 PM
Customers try out the Apple Vision Pro at an Apple Store on Wangfujing Street in Beijing, as the product officially goes on sale on June 28, 2024 in China. Photo: Li Hao/GT

