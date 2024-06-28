Browsing new technology

Li Hao is a photographer covering China’s social transformation and its impact on different groups, such as migrant workers.
Customers try out the Apple Vision Pro at an Apple Store on Wangfujing Street in Beijing, as the product officially goes on sale on June 28, 2024 in China. Photo: Li Hao/GT
An agricultural technician operates a drone to spray rice seedlings on June 4, 2024, in Suqian, East China's ...
Merchants set up stalls in their car trunks to sell products including food on a street in Shenyang, ...
Consumers line up in an Apple store in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province on September 22, 2023, as ...