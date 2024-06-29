Panchen Rinpoche visits revered Jokhang Temple in Chinese city of Lhasa

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po leads sutra chanting at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 28, 2024. Panchen Rinpoche on Friday visited Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. During his visit, which lasted about an hour, Panchen Rinpoche participated in religious services and performed head-touching rituals for monks at the temple. (Photo: Xinhua)

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Friday visited Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.During his visit, which lasted about an hour, Panchen Rinpoche participated in religious services and performed head-touching rituals for monks at the temple.He arrived at the temple around 5:30 a.m., and was greeted by lamas holding Tibetan incense and Buddhist prayer flags.In the major hall of the temple, he bowed in salute three times, presented a hada -- a scarf-like white silk used by Tibetans for respect and blessings -- and applied gold powder to a statue of the Buddha. According to historical records, the statue was brought to the temple by Princess Wencheng of the Tang Dynasty (618-907).After that, Panchen Rinpoche led sutra chanting at the temple, praying for peace, prosperity and people's well-being, joined by over 100 monks from the Jokhang Temple and the Tashilhunpo Monastery. He then performed a head-touching ritual.Panchen Rinpoche is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body. He is also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the association's Xizang branch.He arrived in Lhasa on June 25. During his stay, he will perform his duties at the Xizang branch, carry out social research, and attend a series of religious activities.